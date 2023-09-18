Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons all week

We are starting off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. This is a good morning to break out the light jackets for the first time this season! With full sunshine and a light north wind, afternoon highs reach the low 80s.
Quiet and sunny weather stays with us all week so get outside and enjoy it! Temperatures climb slightly into the mid 80s tomorrow while overnight lows continue to hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next rain chance holds off until Sunday thanks to an approaching cold front.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: N 5 MPH.