Cool lows, warm highs and abundant sunshine

What a treat! Abundant sunshine, cool mornings and zero rain chances for the next several days.
Tonight's temperatures will be the coolest we have seen in months. Many locations across North Alabama and South-Central Tennessee will see fall-like lows in the low to mid-50s Tuesday morning. Expect highs in the low to mid-80s through mid-week.
Winds from the northwest continue to usher in drier air, keeping humidity in check for a couple of days. The sunshine stays with us all week, but you will notice a gradual uptick in humidity as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.
Our gardens and landscape will need a little attention. There are no rain chances in the forecast for at least the next seven days!
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine. Comfortable humidity. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.