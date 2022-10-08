Cool Fall weekend with a chance for frost

A crisp and comfortable October weekend is in store! Following Friday's cold front, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s today despite plenty of sunshine. A brisk north wind gusting up to 20 MPH will keep the jackets a necessity all day.
Our first frost of the season is expected tonight, mainly in our Tennessee counties. A light breeze will help limit overall frost coverage, but it is still not a bad idea to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation tonight. Highs trend back into the 80s next week. Rain chances return with our next cold front Wednesday night and Thursday.