Cool and comfortable this morning, a shower or two possible this afternoon

It's a cool and comfortable Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds break up through the day giving us plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. While a stray shower can't be entirely ruled out today, nearly all of us stay dry. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.
There will be a better chance for spotty showers Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity tomorrow fades after sunset. The greatest coverage of showers and storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected but heavy downpours may cause issues for your outdoor plans.
Rain chances drop Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Quiet and comfortable weather stays with us next week. Highs remain in the mid 80s while overnight lows fall to the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.