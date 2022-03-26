Cool and breezy for your Saturday plans

Our streak of unusually quiet comfortably cool weather continues for the weekend as highs today reach the upper 50's and lower 60's with mostly sunny skies.
The big weather story throughout the afternoon especially will be the breezy conditions today. Wind gusts will be in the 25-30 mph range with 35 mph gusts possible in some of our higher elevations. The breezy conditions will make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperatures, but it'll still be a decent day to get outdoors.
For plans tonight however, you'll definitely need the heavier jackets. Temperatures drop back into the 40's past sunset, with cold conditions overnight in the 30's. This means we do have the potential to see patchy frost, cloud coverage moving in could lower this potential.
We'll see another cool day for Sunday with highs once again in the 50's. There is a very slight chance for some light sprinkles, but most of us will remain dry for the day. The warmer temperatures make their return Monday thanks to a warm front moving through with highs reaching the 80's for your Tuesday.
The rain chances move in by mid-week as we continue to track unusually a line of thunderstorms moving into the area late Wednesday afternoon. This is going to be another system where we see a lot of shear, but limited instability. We do still a have chance we can see some stronger storms from this, with heavy winds being the main threat. We'll continue to monitor this system on air and online in coming days closely.