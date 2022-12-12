Convicted sex offender charged with murder in Boaz gets probation after guilty plea

Monday was supposed to be the day a Kilpatrick man's murder trial began.
Instead, records show it was the day he was released from jail to begin three years of probation, after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Brandon Richard Davis, 53, was charged with one count of murder for the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Coy Austin Tidwell of Boaz in April 2020. At the time of his arrest, Boaz police said Davis was "acquaintances" with Tidwell "through an adult female they both knew" and had already confessed to the murder.
Court documents show Davis accepted a plea deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in exchange for a 15-year split sentence that included eight months in jail followed by three years of probation.
Davis also received 250 days, or a little more than eight months, of jail credit. Jail records show he was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday afternoon.
If he completes the probation without incident, he will not have to serve the remainder of the 15-year prison sentence.
Davis was previously convicted in 1997 for first-degree sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl, according to Boaz police and Alabama sex offender registry records.