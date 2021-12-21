You are the owner of this article.
Convicted sex offender caught officiating youth basketball game ordered to stay in Morgan Co. jail

Alan Devon Ross

A convicted sex offender may have to spend the holidays in the Morgan County jail after a judge revoked his bond, records show.

Court records state the judge ordered Alan Devon Ross returned to the jail without bond after he was caught working as a referee for a youth basketball game. He was arrested Dec. 13 on one count of violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act and released the same day on $2,500 bond.

As of Tuesday, Ross had not been rearrested and jailed. 

Ross had been hired to officiate the basketball game through a Madison company, even though he is prohibited from working around children due to his conviction for a sex crime. Court records show it was the same detective who met Ross for his quarterly registration Dec. 9 that spotted him at the game.

Records also show this isn't Ross' first time being charged with a SORNA violation. He was arrested Sept. 2 after being indicted on multiple violations, including failing to register and working at a school or child care facility.

