Convicted sex offender arrested in Franklin Co. for child sex abuse 1 month after leaving prison

Weeks after being released from prison in Florida, a convicted sex offender has been arrested on new child sex abuse charges in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Frederick Montanye was arrested Sunday after the victim's family confronted him about the allegations. Montanye allegedly admitted to and apologized for abusing the toddler, who was taken to an area hospital for examination.
Deputies found Montanye in Russellville, where he was living in a tent near the highway. Montanye tried to flee but was tased and arrested, the sheriff's office said.
He is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and attempting to elude. Bond was set at $50,000.
According to the sheriff's office, Montanye was released in August from a prison in Florida, where he had been convicted of kidnapping, sexual battery, lewd/lascivious assault/sexual battery involving a child under 16 and lewd/lascivious assault/sexual battery involving a child under 12.
Those charges stem from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s, and the sheriff's office believes failure to comply with registration as a sex offender in Florida may have caused Montanye to spend additional time in the state's prison before his arrival to Franklin County.
The investigation into the latest charges is ongoing. Montanye remained in the Franklin County Jail as of Monday.