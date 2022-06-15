Convicted Limestone County sex offender on the run

A convicted sex offender is missing in Limestone County.
Tony Dewayne Glover, 39, ran away when a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator tried to perform a compliance check on him in the 22,000 block of Sandlin Road on June 9, according to a news release.
A search by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Air Patrol and Decatur Police Department’s K-9 Unit was unsuccessful.
If you know Glover's whereabouts, please contact Capt. Caleb Durden or Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.
Glover is 5’8” and weighs 150 pounds.