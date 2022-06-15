 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Convicted Limestone County sex offender on the run

Tony Dewayne Glover

A convicted sex offender is missing in Limestone County.

Tony Dewayne Glover, 39, ran away when a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator tried to perform a compliance check on him in the 22,000 block of Sandlin Road on June 9, according to a news release.

A search by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Air Patrol and Decatur Police Department’s K-9 Unit was unsuccessful.

If you know Glover's whereabouts, please contact Capt. Caleb Durden or Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.

Glover is 5’8” and weighs 150 pounds.

