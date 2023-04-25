 Skip to main content
Convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff testifying at Mason Sisk trial

  • Updated
Mason Sisk

Former sheriff testifies about arresting the then 14-year-old in 2019

Convicted former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely testified Tuesday for the prosecution in the Mason Sisk murder trial.

Blakely is questioned about the night of the five murders in 2019 in Elkmont as well as his interactions upon arriving at the scene with the then 14-year-old Sisk.

Blakely stayed on the scene that night for half an hour before driving Sisk to the Sheriff's Office for more questioning.

Blakely was brought to Limestone County from the Franklin County jail where he is serving time for his theft and ethics conviction.

