Convicted felon jailed after being caught with illegal shotgun

Illegal shotgun seized in Limestone Co.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Allen

Source: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office

An Athens man is in the Limestone County jail after his arrest for Identity Theft and Possession of an Altered Firearm.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Oneil Allen is a convicted felon who was found to have an illegal short-barreled shotgun with the serial number removed.

Allen was found with the gun after a January 28th car crash as investigators were trying to locate him in connection to an identity theft case where the victim's bank account number had been compromised and nearly 550 dollars was taken.

Allen is in jail without bond for previous probation violations.

