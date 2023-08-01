Convicted child rapist from Marshall County sentenced to life without parole

A convicted child rapist has been sentenced to life without parole, according to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer R. Bray.
Lawson Miller Sr., a 44-year-old Guntersville man, was sentenced Monday by Judge Christopher F. Abel.
In May, Miller was convicted of rape of a child less than 12, rape by forcible compulsion, and incest.
Bray says Miller was sentenced to the maximum in each case.
During the jury trial, Bray says the State presented evidence that Miller continuously had sexual intercourse with a child in his care from age 10 to 13. The State’s evidence included forensic evidence that Miller’s semen was found on the inside and outside of the child’s panties and a separate pair of leggings.
The case was prosecuted by Bray and Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.
“My heart is grateful for Judge Abel’s sentence in this case. Not only as a district attorney, but as a mom and as a member of this community,” said Bray. “I’m so proud of the victim. Her bravery and courage is something that will always stick with me. I ask that our community continue to pray for her healing. Mr. Miller will die in prison, and that is honestly better than he deserves. This verdict and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of my entire staff but especially ADA Adam Culbert, Retired Inv. Mike Turner and the Guntersville Police Department, the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and Marshall County DHR.”
