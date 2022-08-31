Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools after teachers asked to remove them

Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools.
Recently teachers were asked to take them down.
Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, others say it's not a political stance at all, but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.
"The only flag that is encompassing of all kids is the American flag," reclaimALedu Co-founder Ashley Dennis said. "It encompasses all students. There is no other flag that is needed."
There was recently more than one LGBTQ+ pride flag on display at Bob Jones High School.
Ashley Dennis says it was a photo she saw that sparked her to reach out to district leaders.
"I reached out to the high school principal and the superintendent and said hey this has no place in our schools, it needs to be taken down," Dennis said. "Anything regarding or representing topics of sexuality has no place in our schools. The schools are there for academic purposes to prepare the students for their futures."
Rocket City Pride Executive Director Brandon Edwards disagrees.
"We have an American flag right," Rocket City Pride Executive Director Brandon Edwards said. "So if we can hold up a flag that represents us as a nation, why can't I have a flag that represents me as a person."
Dennis is Co-founder of the organization reclaimALedu.
She says its goal is to empower parents to take action by actively participating in their student's school.
She says by removing pride flags, school leaders are enforcing a policy that is already in place.
"So what is bothersome is these flags have been allowed for the first month of school and the policy wasn't being enforced until it was brought to their attention that it was being broken," Dennis said.
Madison City Schools released a statement to WAAY 31.
It reads:
"As superintendent, our district is supportive of all students and their freedom of speech and expression. Any suggestion that Madison City Schools has taken any action to prohibit clubs or student organizations related to issues of sexual orientation, is false.
However, we have recently responded to the inappropriate display of flags and symbols in classrooms representing personal viewpoints of teachers and staff unrelated to the class curriculum. As school administrators, we must maintain a position of neutrality on political issues and not impose a teacher’s personal views and beliefs on our students through such displays in the classroom. For that reason, flags and banners other than the American or Alabama state flag, or other flags appropriate to the curriculum of a particular class, are not to be displayed in our schools by faculty and staff. Allowing teachers and staff to display flags on school grounds with respect to political, religious or cultural issues may create an environment of exclusion for some students who hold different viewpoints on sexuality, religion or politics. This is true regardless of the political viewpoint expressed. For every teacher allowed to display flags in the classroom to express a personal viewpoint in favor of a certain political or cultural position, the district could be faced with a teacher who would express an opposing viewpoint with equal vigor. Such displays, on either side, are not in the interests of providing an open and welcoming environment for all.
All Madison City Schools classrooms must be welcoming to students regardless of their religious affiliation, or political or sexual orientation. All Madison City Schools classrooms must be presented as safe places for all students.
Of course we recognize that faculty and staff hold varying viewpoints on such issues. While we expect all faculty and staff to exhibit appropriate professional neutrality within the context of the school and classroom environment, we also recognize each person’s freedom of speech and expression in their personal lives and in their personal expression exercised away from school. Madison City Schools has always celebrated diversity and will continue to do so."
Edwards says the district is sending a different message by having pride flags removed.
"In so many words it's a slap in the face," Edwards said. "You have a teacher who is giving you the opportunity to be yourself and be carefree and just live your life unapologetically. If it's just to represent an individual or multiple people, what's the harm in it. There is no political situation about it. It's somebody's life."