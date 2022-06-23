Construction workers brace the heat to work on job sites

Scorching hot temperatures impact all of us, but for construction workers, they're bracing the heat to get the job done.
Construction workers are on a set timeline, so unless there's severe weather, the show must go on.
"During the summer months, the workers are going to be on site until our different production schedules are met, so essentially most trades are here throughout the week," said Chris Townsend, construction scheduling manager.
Many workers wear hats to block the sun from their faces, and some even wear long sleeves to keep some sunlight off of them.
Townsend, who works with Lennar, a home building company, said those tricks of the trade are a way for workers to stay cool.
Some workers even put their construction vests in the freezer the night before work.
They might also pair that "with the hats and some different towels, that are soaked and frozen and brought onto the job site," said Townsend.
Workers need to drink plenty of water, take breaks and be aware of any heat-related illness while on the job. Headache, fatigue, excessive sweat and nausea are all warning signs of a heat-related illness.
In the construction business, there's different phases and factors playing a role in getting the job completed. Supply chain issues, weather and other projects can have an impact.