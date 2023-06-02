Construction of new Florence parking deck is underway

A major construction project in The Shoals began Thursday.
Construction on a $50 million Florence parking deck started Thursday morning after the groundbreaking. It's the first of three phases that will include the new parking deck and new city hall.
The original parking deck was constructed with a 40-year lifespan and is 44 years old.
Florence Mayor Andy Betterton says this is part of the redevelopment of multiple offices, including a new utility payment center on Hough Road.
Construction is expected to take 10 to 11 months.