Construction industry seeing largest pay increase in 40 years

Construction is booming across the country, and it's especially evident in Huntsville.
"It's just a blessing and a great opportunity to be here in this thriving city as the city is building out," says Jason Minisee, the owner of 'Presidential Concrete'.
With a construction project on every corner of North Alabama, Minisee's team is never searching for a job.
"There's no competition because the work is just so plentiful right now," says Minisee.
He is, however, searching for people to complete those jobs.
"We've been scrambling all week, making calls. We're interested in drivers, foreman, supervisors, laborers," says Minisee, rattling off a list.
His team is expanding and he's looking to hire at least 25 to 35 more employees.
According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 60 thousand employees joined the construction industry last month.
"Construction is hiring. There's a lot of work," says Ken Simonson, the chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America.
He says the increased personnel is largely from construction firms increasing wages to keep up with the tight labor market.
He says data shows, "the largest year over year wage increase in almost 40 years! Six percent wage increase."
It is a price Minisee is willing to pay for quality employees.
"If you know who you want and you know why, the price is negotiable," says Minisee.
He adds that the hard work will pay off in the long run.
"People can learn a skill trade and make way more money than going into certain fields out of college with their degrees," he says.
The Associated General Contractors of America say as inflation keeps driving up prices, construction wages will likely keep rising as well.