Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Congressmen applaud Marshall Space Flight Center for Artemis project

  • 0
Artemis I rocket

Artemis I at Kennedy Space Center

 By Nicole Zedeck

United States congressmen are looking to North Alabama for the future of space flight, as the world recently watched the historic Artemis I rollout this weekend.

"We've spent a lot of money, a lot of time. It has been over a half century, and folks we’re going to go back to the moon," says Congressman Brian Babin from the 36th district in Texas.

NASA is one step closer to returning to the moon, all thanks to the hard work of crews in Huntsville who help manage the Artemis program at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

"It is so exciting to see the space launch system which was tested here, the rollout just the other day," says Babin.

WAAY31 covered the historic Artemis rollout from the Kennedy Space Center, as teams loaded up the launchpad with the first rocket capable of getting to the moon in more than 50 years.

"How does it feel to see SLS rolling out when you just tested this a few weeks ago?" asked Babin.

Babin is a ranking member on the House Space Subcommittee. On Monday, he accompanied congressman Mo Brooks on a tour of the Marshall Space Flight Center to learn more about the Artemis program and North Alabama's vital roll in making history.

"It's so important that we not lose anything in our space program," says Babin.

He emphasized the importance of proper funding for space programs like Artemis, so that the hard work done in Huntsville can continue to make history.

"I think it means the world to Marshall Space Flight Center."

Babin also endorsed Mo Brooks, as Brooks is running a tight race for the Senate.

The Senate race is posing questions about the strength of the republican party, as the party is being divided among anti-establishment versus more traditional republican candidates.

In a new campaign ad, Brooks says if elected, he will support removing Senator Mitch McConnell as the GOP leader.

"I believe that we can do a lot better than we have been doing with our republican Senate leader, and if I am elected to the United States Senate, I will not vote for Mitch McConnell to lead the republican side of the Senate," says Brooks.

Brooks is the third republican Senate candidate in the country to publicly voice his disapproval of the current senate leader.

