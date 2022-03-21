Congressmen applaud Marshall Space Flight Center for Artemis project

United States congressmen are looking to North Alabama for the future of space flight, as the world recently watched the historic Artemis I rollout this weekend.
"We've spent a lot of money, a lot of time. It has been over a half century, and folks we’re going to go back to the moon," says Congressman Brian Babin from the 36th district in Texas.
NASA is one step closer to returning to the moon, all thanks to the hard work of crews in Huntsville who help manage the Artemis program at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
"It is so exciting to see the space launch system which was tested here, the rollout just the other day," says Babin.
WAAY31 covered the historic Artemis rollout from the Kennedy Space Center, as teams loaded up the launchpad with the first rocket capable of getting to the moon in more than 50 years.
"How does it feel to see SLS rolling out when you just tested this a few weeks ago?" asked Babin.
Babin is a ranking member on the House Space Subcommittee. On Monday, he accompanied congressman Mo Brooks on a tour of the Marshall Space Flight Center to learn more about the Artemis program and North Alabama's vital roll in making history.
"It's so important that we not lose anything in our space program," says Babin.
He emphasized the importance of proper funding for space programs like Artemis, so that the hard work done in Huntsville can continue to make history.
"I think it means the world to Marshall Space Flight Center."
Babin also endorsed Mo Brooks, as Brooks is running a tight race for the Senate.
The Senate race is posing questions about the strength of the republican party, as the party is being divided among anti-establishment versus more traditional republican candidates.
In a new campaign ad, Brooks says if elected, he will support removing Senator Mitch McConnell as the GOP leader.
"I believe that we can do a lot better than we have been doing with our republican Senate leader, and if I am elected to the United States Senate, I will not vote for Mitch McConnell to lead the republican side of the Senate," says Brooks.
Brooks is the third republican Senate candidate in the country to publicly voice his disapproval of the current senate leader.