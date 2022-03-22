Concrete truck overturns, sends driver to hospital

A man is recovering after the concrete truck he was driving overturned on Countess Road NE in Huntsville.
According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue officials, the truck fell on its side Tuesday morning while taking the bend in Countess Road near Moores Mill Road.
The driver's wife came to pick him up and take him to Huntsville Hospital. He has minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
The road was closed for a brief time while crews cleaned up a small fuel spill. It has since reopened.
ALEA, Moores Mill Fire and the Madison County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.