Concerts in the Park series returns to downtown Huntsville

A Huntsville summer tradition has returned to Big Spring Park.
Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation announced concerts every Monday night starting at 6:30 p.m. from June 6 through Aug. 8.
The lineup is as follows:
- June 6: Jazz McKenzie, JUICE
- June 13: Common Man, Remy Neal & the Silvery Moon Band
- June 20: April Pendergrass, The Bubbanauts
- June 27: Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE) of Fort Benning
- July 4: Peruvian Coin, JED Eye
- July 11: Rocket City Jazz Band Orchestra, Midlife Chrysler
- July 18: Them Damn Dogs, Karmessa
- July 25: Gyspy Soul, Poor Rover
- August 1: Mil Music Entertainment, Unique Live Band
- August 8: Weather make-up date (TBD)
"Once again this year, Concerts in the Park features a great lineup of Huntsville musicians, including long-time favorites and several new additions making their summer debut in Big Spring Park," Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said.
Local food trucks will be at Big Spring Park during the concerts.
Concert-goers are encouraged to picnic and bring their pets on a leash.
All concerts are on the lawn outside the Museum of Art and are free.
"We are proud to once again partner with Arts Huntsville to showcase our local music talent, as well as provide free, family-friendly entertainment in Huntsville's premier downtown park," Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett said.