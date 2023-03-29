Concerns over law enforcement safety continues to grow

Affter officer Garrett Crumby tragically lost his life in the line of duty, HPD says they’re thankful for the help that other agencies will provide them during this time.
However, there is growing concern for the safety of law enforcement officers.
Everette Johnson, the President of Alabama Fraternal Order of Police and Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say this is an issue happening nationwide and although it's gut-wrenching to hear of any officer passing in the line of duty, it hurts deeper when it's this close to home.
"This is sad. It was senseless; we see it way too often," said Patterson.
In light of losing fellow brother Garrett Crumby, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting HPD during this tragic time.
"This is one of those situations where we all come together as one. Regardless of what the uniform looks like, what the color is, we are one uniform here in the Madison County and Huntsville community," said Patterson.
Patterson says lending a helping hand to neighboring districts is a small token of what they do in situations like this.
However, it's the sad truth of knowing another officer in North Alabama has died in the line of duty. This is concerning not only to Patterson, but also to Johnson.
"The numbers are well over 100 to 200% of officers involved in ambush style attacks, officers involved in being shot at or shot. Unfortunately, those numbers also involve officers being killed in the line of duty. Those numbers are higher this time this year than they were last year alone," said Johnson.
Johnson says just last week in Shelby County Alabama, two officers were shot, thankfully they survived.
When you combine that shooting with the fatal shooting at the Governors House apartments, Johnson believes this has now become a societal issue.
"People do not respect the rule of law and they want to take matters into their own hands and attack these law enforcement officers and it is tragic it really is," said Johnson.