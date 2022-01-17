Concerns over freezing fog causing black ice in DeKalb County

While most roads in DeKalb County are good, EMA officials are still worried about roads on the mountain. Their main concern is freezing fog that could cause black ice overnight.
"If that should happen, we would be right back in a bad situation," DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said.
That's why road crews were out treating overpasses and bridges in the northwestern area of DeKalb County.
EMA officials ask everyone to stay off the road, but if you do have to go out, drive slowly and be cautious.
"What appears to be wet, we want you to assume it is ice," Clifton said. "Don't assume that it's water, because in these conditions, shady areas can sometimes have icy patches for two or three days, even with temperatures in the 30s or 40s, because those areas don't see sunshine."