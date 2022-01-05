Concerns of massive power outage as more snow expected for Thursday

People in Southeast Limestone County are concerned of losing power again during Thursday's snow.
Around 3,500 people lost power after a lightning strike hit a main transformer at the Greenbrier substation. Hundreds were without power for nearly two days.
Mobile transformers from Huntsville Utilities and GE allowed Athens Utilities to use their substation to restore power to everyone.
Repairs on the main transformer are expected to be completed by Thursday, but it could take some more time as there are extra steps that need to be taken to make sure it is safe and stable.
As more snow is in the forecast for Thursday, the city is taking precautions to try to prevent another massive outage.
There will be someone on site monitoring the Greenbrier substation and transformers. They will also be keeping a close eye on their online system, which tracks data on all substations.
Despite the precautions, the City warns that things happen. They're asking homeowners to conserve energy, because an increase in energy demand could knock out the power again.
"Our linemen are our first responders. They know that when they sign up," said Holly Hollman with the City of Athens. "It's still an extremely tough job when they go in hazardous weather conditions or at night, but they are out there. They are working. They are away from their families."
Hollman said the crews want the power restored quickly, too, because it's that much sooner that they can get out of the elements and back home.
People are asked to have an emergency plan and kit in place in case they are without power for a few days or can't leave home because of icy road conditions.
Crews are also on standby to sand any city bridges or streets in critical areas, like around Athens-Limestone Hospital.