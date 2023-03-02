 Skip to main content
Concern rising among Morgan Co. parents, officials as young students are still being caught vaping

  • Updated
  • 0
More than 3 million middle and high school students reported using tobacco in 2022

More than 3 million US middle and high schoolers -- about 11% of those students -- reported current tobacco use in 2022, according to a new study from researchers at the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Adobe Stock

An addictive chemical continues to make its way throughout schools, including in Morgan County.

Kids as young as fourth grade have been caught vaping, and now Morgan County officials are urging parents to talk to their children and teach them about the dangers that come with vaping at such an early age.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Surgeon General's Office, the widespread use of vapes is now considered an epidemic.

School officials and doctors say using e-cigarettes or vaping, especially at such a young age, can be detrimental to kids' growth and health.

"We're failing these kids," said William Smith, who is a father of four in Morgan County.

Smith has two eighth graders, a seventh grader and a first grader. He said at one point, he found out his eighth-grade daughter was vaping. She has since stopped after a much-needed father-daughter conversation, but it was in that discussion that Smith learned about the growing trend.

For any other child thinking about joining the trend, he warns: "Vaping is not as good as you think it is. It's not cool. It's not what you want it to be. This has long-lasting conditions that will carry over into your adult life."

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, nicotine — the addictive chemical inside e-cigarettes — can cause damage to developing brains.

"Children who vape are more likely to smoke later in life, due to being addicted to nicotine as a chemical dependency. There are many products that can be in the vaporized liquids or whatever comes out of the device that can be harmful, like heavy metals or other toxins, and cancer-causing," said Stubblefield.

Mike Swafford, who manages the school resource officer program in Morgan County, said this burgeoning issue in schools leads to a negative impact on children's behavior, causing more stress for teachers.

"This is just one more thing on a long list of 'one more's that they're having to handle which really doesn't have anything to do with education," said Swafford.

Vapes come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes, which can make it hard for teachers to recognize and easy for students to hide.

"It's very easy to conceal, so oftentimes, when they are going to a stall in a restroom, they can use it and come right back out, and you wouldn't know it," said Swafford.

Stubblefield said children who vape can often develop symptoms that cause them to become jittery and excessively agitated.

Swafford mentions lack of focus and the inability to stay on task as other symptoms he's seen in the classroom. He also shared what he's heard from a few teachers in the district.

"You’re talking an A-B student who months later is now failing and connecting it to vaping. It was introduced somewhere around there and it’s distracted them that much from their work," he said. "They’re having a hard time keeping up in addition to other things that they’re already dealing with."

When you conflate the health concerns and the negative effect that vaping can have on a child's education, Smith said it's vital for parents to speak to their children against vaping.

He said it upsets him to know there are some adults who have aided in this epidemic.

“We found out that one of the students there, her grandmother, I believe, was buying vapes for her," said Smith. "And she was taking them to school, handing them to her friends, and going back and telling her grandma she was out. ... It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now."

You must be 21 to purchase vapes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. If you would like to report a store that is selling these or alcohol illegally to minors, contact ABC Licensing & Compliance Division at 1-800-327-7341.

If you know anyone personally selling tobacco or alcohol to a minor, contact your local authorities.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

