Comunity reacts to apartment complex shooting

One woman was injured after an overnight shooting at the Elements of Madison Apartment Complex.
This is the second time in two months shootings have happened in two relatively safe parts of town.
The first happening last month at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
Levi Bonds, a madison resident says it's very unfortunate to see these type of violent acts happen but he doesnt believe its a huge cause for concern for the city of Madison. He believes this area is safe its just that unfortunately, bad things tend to happen everywhere you go.
"Ijust think it’s a good area. It’s a good city. I grew up in Huntsville but madison is a good city, it’s a good area and i’ve been other places and things a lot more frequently in other places that i’ve been. When I look at one thing, an isolated incident that happened I don’t think that characterizes this is a bad place this is far from that," said Bonds.
As of now, Madison Police as well as the Elements of Madison not releasing a whole lot at this time.
Police say several rounds were shot into an unoccupied unit here.
Mpd says they believe these were stray bullets but of course this situation is still under investigation. The suspect is still at large at this time.
One representative with the apartment complex says they have notified their residents of the issues stating they believe this is an isolated incident and believe residents should not be fearful.