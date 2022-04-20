Complaint filed by grieving mother against Madison County Sheriff's deputy

The mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in a murder-suicide in August says a complaint she recently filed against a Madison County's Sheriff's Deputy, found no policies were violated.
Kayla White says she still has more questions than answers after the death of her son Tate Buening.
A few months ago Kayla says she filed a complaint with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Specifically, against the deputy, who still hasn't been named by the sheriff's office, that initially responded to the Harvest home where she found her son Tate dead.
Tate was killed by his own father in a murder-suicide in August.
STORY: Funeral set for 10-year-old Tate Buening; family requests letters
STORY: 'Sweet, loving, heart of gold': Tate Buening's mom files lawsuit following his death
"I really just laid out what happened that day," Tate's mother Kayla White said when asked what she included in the complaint.
Essentially relieving that horrible day she said.
The complaint comes after Kayla says she called authorities asking for a welfare check on her son in August.
She says she was told the sheriff's office couldn't get involved because of a custody dispute.
Ultimately leaving Kayla to find the bodies of her son and ex-husband inside the home.
"It's definitely not something I would ever want anyone else to experience," White said.
Kayla says she's recently received a response from the sheriff's office saying her complaint was thoroughly investigated, but "no policy violations were discovered" and the investigation into her complaint is now considered closed.
"I didn't really expect them to really come forward and take blame," White said. "I kind of prepared myself that, that would be the response. It was still just a slap in the face and a gut punch."
Kayla says she wants to know what the sheriff's office policy is and would like to see changes made to it, to prevent this from happening to someone else.
WAAY 31 did reach out to the sheriff's office for comment, but have not heard back at this time.