...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches to your home

  • Updated
  • 0
Cockroach

A pest control company wants to pay you $2,000 to release cockroaches into your home.

The Pest Informer wants to test out a new specific pest control option that is family and pet safe. They are looking for five to seven homeowners to allow them to release around 100 roaches into their home.

The study would last 30 days. If roaches remain, the company says it will use traditional pest control options at no extra cost.

Here are the rules for the study:

  • You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.
  • You must be 21 years or older to qualify.
  • You must be located in the Continental United States
  • You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

To sign up, click here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

