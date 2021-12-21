Community shuttle program to launch New Year's Day in Florence

Residents in west Florence will soon have a new transportation option for grocery shopping.
The City of Florence announced the West Florence Free Ministry Shuttle will launch New Year's Day and provide free rides twice monthly for residents. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and 15th days of each month.
To schedule a ride, residents must call Mark Linder at 256-412-9086 or Kaytrina Simmons at 256-349-3879.
The shuttle will take residents to Walmart and Hometown Market in Florence. The city notes this is a community nonprofit project and is not funded by the city.