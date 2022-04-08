Community reports lead to 2 drug busts in 1 day in DeKalb County

Two men are facing multiple drug charges each after tips from community members led to searches at their individual homes Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said one of the searches was on DeKalb County Road 50 in Grove Oak after a tip about a marijuana grow operation. Inside the home, narcotics agents found marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The homeowner, 51-year-old Timothy Harold Hosch, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree theft of property.
The same day, narcotics agents responded to a complaint on Moore Loop Road in Crossville. The residence owner, identified as 23-year-old Daniel Dakota William Benjamin Clayton, was found in possession of "a trafficking amount of narcotics," the sheriff's office said.
Clayton is charged with trafficking (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
"I am so thankful for the great working relationships our agency has with the people in this community, and I want to thank each and every one of you for the information and the tips you provide us," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. "... In order to keep this poison off the streets, we have got to work together, and we prove we can do just that every day."
Jail records show Clayton remains in the DeKalb County Jail in lieu of $65,500 bond. Hosch is not listed as a current inmate, and his bond amount is unknown at this time.