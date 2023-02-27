 Skip to main content
Community reacts to shooting at Madison apartment complex that injured 1

  • Updated
Elements at Madison

No one has been charged and the victim is recovering after the shooting at Elements of Madison apartments.

One woman was injured after an overnight shooting at the Elements of Madison apartment complex.

This is the second time in two months that shootings have happened in two relatively safe parts of town.

The first happened in January at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.

Levi Bonds, a Madison resident, said it's very unfortunate to see these violent acts happen, but he doesn't believe it's a huge cause for concern for the city. 

"I just think it’s a good area, it’s a good city," Bonds said. "I grew up in Huntsville, but Madison is a good city, it’s a good area, and I’ve been other places ... When I look at one thing, an isolated incident that happened, I don’t think that characterizes this as a bad place. This is far from that."

As of now, Madison Police and the Elements of Madison are not releasing a lot of details about the incident. Police said several rounds were shot into an unoccupied apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, police believe they were stray bullets. The suspect is still at large at this time.

A representative of the apartment complex said residents were notified of the complex's belief that it was an isolated incident and that residents should not be fearful.

