Community reacts to Senate striking down abortion rights bill

The Senate has struck down a bill aimed at protecting abortion rights nationwide. This comes after a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade.
There are only three abortion clinics in all of Alabama, and one is Huntsville off of Sparkman Dr. Many people have been fighting for years for the clinic to shut their doors, while others are fighting for more safe abortion options throughout the state.
"We really are gratified that the Senate voted down the effort to legalize Roe v. Wade," says pro-life advocate James Henderson, who is also a member of the state republican executive committee.
"I believe it's looking pretty grim at the moment, and it will be grim for Alabama," says abortion rights advocate Vera Vergara.
Some are hopeful, while others are feeling hopeless, after senate democrats failed to pass the "Women's Health Protection Act" aimed at protecting access to abortions throughout the country.
"The government should not be in the business of mandating that extremely personal decision," says Vergara.
She has been an abortion rights advocate for decades, but this is the first time she's truly scared Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
"You will see people die trying to... I'm sorry," she says tearing up. "If a person has already made this decision not to go to term, that's a very important decision, that's a very personal decision."
Henderson agrees it's a personal decision, arguing an unborn fetus should still be treated as a person.
"It's really about the sanctity of life. It's about all life from conception until natural death," he says.
If the landmark abortion ruling is overturned, it will be up to state governments to legalize abortion.
"It should be a matter of state preference, so if other states want to vote that way of course spiritually and morally we don't agree with it, but that's their legal right," explains Henderson.
Many are worried about the desperate measures some may take if abortion is criminalized in their state.
"Trying to be able to access safe abortion, it's probably going to be something that, they will not be able to do that," says Vergara.
Although the leaked draft opinion from SCOTUS indicates justices will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, that was just the draft. The published opinion is not expected until late June.