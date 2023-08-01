Community reacts to federal decision to not move U.S. Space Command to Huntsville

President Biden's decision to undo plans to move U.S. Space Command Headquarters to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville has many in the community filled with disappointment.
Huntsville resident of 27 years, Susan Scott said, “This decision saddens me, we have the most depth of expertise here for the entire country. I believe it's entirely political at this point.”
Local realtor, Matt Curtis said, “It’s obviously disappointing for the area, the challenge is we simply don’t have enough homes in the area, but this isn’t really going to impact housing too much going forward.”
Curtis added that the decision to not bring U.S. Space Command headquarters opens up the door for a bigger question saying, “I think the biggest concern that I have is how politics might play in future job placements in the Huntsville area and how that impacts Redstone Arsenal. So is politics going to be a big deciding factor to future movements to Huntsville?”
President Biden's move keeps the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, but North Alabama's representatives in Washington say they plan to launch investigations to reverse the decision.