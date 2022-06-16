Community praying for safe return of Alabama men missing in Ukraine

Andy Huynh of Trinity and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have been missing since June 8.
There are unconfirmed reports that the two have been captured, and family and friends say it’s the unknown that's taking a toll on them.
There's a community of people in Trinity just hoping and praying Huynh is safe and sound.
Church members at Trinity Presbyterian Church sent Huynh off to go fight for the people of Ukraine back on April 8.
The decision to volunteer his services on behalf of the people of Ukraine was a decision that Huynh said weighed heavily on his heart.
As a man of Christian faith, Huynh said God placed the burden on his heart to go and stand up for a country desperately seeking freedom.
So Huynh used his own money to set off to Ukraine.
For two months, things were good. Huynh would call and send in updates to his fiancée and the people of the Trinity community.
However, June 8, exactly two months after Huynh headed for Ukraine, was the last time his fiancée, Joy Black, heard from him.
Now a community is worried about their local hero, who sacrificed his freedom for people he’s never even met in a country far from his own.
"It’s one thing to lay down your life for your own country. It’s another thing to be willing to sacrifice your safety and your freedom to go across the world to put down your life for brothers and sisters of Christ in another country that you’ve never even been to," said Hannah Stephens, a friend of Huynh.
That selflessness is something Stephens said should be celebrated, recognized and appreciated.
Efforts to find Huynh and Drueke are being made by the State Department, Red Cross International and others.