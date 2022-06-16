 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Community praying for safe return of Alabama men missing in Ukraine

  • 0
Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke

Andy Huynh of Trinity and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have been missing since June 8.

There are unconfirmed reports that the two have been captured, and family and friends say it’s the unknown that's taking a toll on them.

There's a community of people in Trinity just hoping and praying Huynh is safe and sound.

Church members at Trinity Presbyterian Church sent Huynh off to go fight for the people of Ukraine back on April 8.

The decision to volunteer his services on behalf of the people of Ukraine was a decision that Huynh said weighed heavily on his heart.

As a man of Christian faith, Huynh said God placed the burden on his heart to go and stand up for a country desperately seeking freedom.

So Huynh used his own money to set off to Ukraine.

For two months, things were good. Huynh would call and send in updates to his fiancée and the people of the Trinity community.

However, June 8, exactly two months after Huynh headed for Ukraine, was the last time his fiancée, Joy Black, heard from him.

Now a community is worried about their local hero, who sacrificed his freedom for people he’s never even met in a country far from his own.

"It’s one thing to lay down your life for your own country. It’s another thing to be willing to sacrifice your safety and your freedom to go across the world to put down your life for brothers and sisters of Christ in another country that you’ve never even been to," said Hannah Stephens, a friend of Huynh.

That selflessness is something Stephens said should be celebrated, recognized and appreciated.

Efforts to find Huynh and Drueke are being made by the State Department, Red Cross International and others.

Possible photo of Andy Huynh and Alexander Drueke in Russian truck

Photo appears to show American fighters Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh in the back of a Russian truck with their hands tied. (Source: "The V" Telegram via CNN) 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you