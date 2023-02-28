Community, North Alabama synagogues condemn racist, antisemitic graffiti found on MidCity mural

Against a mural that reads "Unity is Love," someone decided to spread a message of hate.
Huntsville Police are now looking for whoever spray-painted racist and antisemitic messages and symbols on a mural in the MidCity District.
"I think what they did was despicable, and you know, there's no room for it anymore," said Denise Duncan, the general manager at Wahlburgers, a restaurant near the mural.
"Why do we have to still go to this? Because it's 2023 now, and it's like, 'What's going to happen next?'" Malik Reeves added.
Synagogues in the area condemned the act as yet another incident of rising antisemitism across the country.
"We will not tolerate antisemitism or any other type of hatred towards any group of people in our country," said Rabbi Scott Colbert with Temple B'nai Sholom.
"Who you are is nothing to ever be ashamed of," said Mushka Cohen with Chabad of Huntsville. "Don't let intimidation try to take away your true shine and your true color."
They hope people aren't intimidated by the hateful messages and encourage everyone to do an act of kindness to try to bring the community together and spread more love.
"It only takes a little bit of light to chase away a lot of darkness," Cohen said.
"We must continue to look forward and be like light unto the nations. That is our covenant with God," Colbert added.
Huntsville Police have not released any details describing the suspects, but they ask anyone with any information to give them a call at 256-722-7100.