Community mourning death of DeKalb County teenager killed in weekend hit-and-run

A community is mourning the loss of a DeKalb County teenager killed in a hit-and-run wreck over the weekend.
Harley Lasseter, 14, was killed on Alabama 75 near Geraldine on Saturday night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
"It was a shock. It was a surreal moment," said Susan Gilbert, a family friend, of the moment she heard about the accident.
Lasseter's untimely death is something the community is still having a hard time processing, as the sweet teenager they knew, who loved sports and Jesus, is no longer here.
"He was eager, eager for the Lord. We had a meeting at the school with all the kids, and a lot of the faculty and all the coaches were saying how you could tell he was. Here lately, all he wanted to talk about was Jesus and things of the Lord, so it was really important to him," said Nathan Gilbert, also a family friend.
The Gilberts said Lasseter's mother is doing as well as can be expected, and she doesn't want her son's untimely death to be in vain.
"The main thing she wanted people to know is that she wants their glory to be gotten out of this, if anybody can be saved or rededicate their life or get free of an addiction, that would give her great peace of mind, because she wants him to receive glory," Nathan Gilbert said.
As the community mourns the loss, the community members are coming together to be there for his loved ones as they prepare to bury Lasseter.
A memorial fund has been set up at all Liberty Bank locations in Lasseter's name. Any funds donated will go to the family to pay for his funeral. To contribute, click here.
State troopers are urging anyone with any information to call 256-353-0631.