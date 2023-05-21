Community members try adapted bikes ahead of Para-cycling World Cup

Members of the community got a chance to try out some of the adapted bikes that will be used in next weekend's 2023 UCI Para-cycling World Cup.
That includes 7-year-old Claire Berkholtz. She had never seen a handbike, where you pedal with your arms. Though it took some adjusting, she eventually got the hang of it riding around UAH Spragins Hall.
"It feels good trying to find out how I can use different bikes," Berholtz said.
Erin Koshut, who is the Executive Director of Cummings Research Park and local event director for the upcoming big race, says she's hopeful the event will bring people out next weekend.
"I love seeing people try out these different bikes and the different ways you can be physically active. I just think its just really heartwarming first of all, and it's exciting to see people. The reality that they can be physically active even with physical impairments," Koshut said.
The community day at UAH was the unofficial start of the week of activities for the Para-cycling World Cup.
It is the first Para-cycling World Cup in the U.S. and the largest non-European World Cup in UCI history. 350 athletes from 39 countries will compete at Cummings Research Park starting May 26.