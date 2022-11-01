Community invited to join mini walks ahead of Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and by 2050, the Alzheimer's Association predicts that number could rise to nearly 13 million. That's why communities in North Alabama and beyond are doing their part in raising funds and awareness for this heartbreaking disease.
In the Shoals area, the public can participate in mini walks before the 2022 Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's begins Sunday.
The mini walks will take place at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thornton Tech School in Center Star.
The 2022 Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's will be Sunday at McFarland Park in Florence.
"Even if this isn’t something that impacts your family or your immediate network, it’s definitely impacting someone you work with, or that you attend religious institution with, or play sports with, or go to school with," explained Jen Manning, development manager for the Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "We encourage people of all ages, all abilities, all walks of life to come and join us. This is certainly something that impacts everyone. (It's) also one of the most expensive diseases in the country and one that is unfortunately on the rise, so this is definitely something that’s really important when it comes to public health."
Registration for Sunday's event is open now online or in person at the park starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. The walk steps off at 2 p.m.
WAAY 31 Evening Anchors Marie Waxel and Dan Shaffer will emcee the opening ceremonies.
"If you can’t come out to be with us on Sunday, we have lots of ways for people to get involved and participate in our events through the end of the year," said Manning.