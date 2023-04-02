Community, fellow officers pay their respects at visitation for fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

The community is preparing to lay fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby to rest on Monday.
The visitation is from three to six Sunday at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville.
Officer Crumby is being remembered for his positive attitude and willingness to learn.
"He was everyone’s favorite brother, best friend and son. No matter what circumstances he faced at work or in his personal life, Garrett found ways to lift those up around him," his obituary reads.
Officer Crumby will be laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park following the funeral service on Monday.