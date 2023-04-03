Community comes out to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Dozens of people lined up along Carl T Jones Drive to say their final goodbyes to fallen Officer Garrett Crumby.
Among the crowd, strangers like Emily Henn who drove an hour and a half to attend the procession.
"We all feel it deeply, so I wanted to be here to show my support," Henn said.
She drove from Arley to hang her thin blue flag on her car. The flag has been in her home for five years as a symbol of her dream to become a police officer.
Though that dream comes with risks—that everyone was so overtly aware of Monday—Henn still wishes to be an officer like Crumby, who loved to serve and protect his community. She's currently in the process of applying to be an officer with the Huntsville Police Department.
She say her thoughts and prayers are now with his family.
"Id' like to say I'm so, so sorry for your loss. There's nothing that we can say or do that will make it any better. I mean a loss of life is terrible," Henn said. "There's people out here that really do care."
Also among the crowd were families of law enforcement officer like John Crocker. He still remembers the fear he felt when he heard a Huntsville Police officer got shot last Tuesday.
"I was really scared. I called my daughter. She knew immediately daddy was calling, and she texted me I'm fine," Crocker recalled.
Though he was relieved by his daughter's safety, he knew another family was living his worst nightmare, which is why he wanted to show his support.
"I don't have a lot of answers, but I know there's a God in heaven and He loves your family very, very much even though there's no answers for this tragedy," Crocker said.
As a father of a police officer himself, Crocker says it was important for him to be there to also show his appreciation for officers like Crumby and his daughter.
"For her as well as all of the other officers who are serving, just a word of appreciation. Thank you for your service! That's why I'm here," Crocker said.
For one family, the procession served as a lesson of honor and sacrifice.
"It was important for us to show our children that it's important that we honor our fallen and that we're really lucky to live in a place where people are willing to put their lives on the line daily and sacrifice for us," Rebecca Guthrie said.
A lesson well learned by her kids as they stood by the road with an American flag for all officers to see.
"It felt kind of sad to think that we lost an officer, but at the same time. I also felt sad for his family and was also thankful that he gave his life to protect his country," Joshua Guthrie said.
Joshua, Matthew, Leah and Megan say they're proud of what they did today. As the procession ended, they folded their flag and thought of Officer Crumby's service and sacrifice.
"He is our hero," Megan said.