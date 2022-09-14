Commissioners unsure if Madison County should allow medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical marijuana could be coming to Madison County, if county commissioners vote to open the door for medical marijuana sales.
During the county commission meeting on Wednesday, commissioners discussed the pros and cons of allowing medical cannabis in their jurisdiction.
Even though state legislators signed off on medical marijuana throughout Alabama, it's up to city and county leaders to approve operations and dispensaries in their districts.
"Our decision is not if medical marijuana is beneficial, I think that's the legislature's decision and from what I understand I believe it's a great place for them to start. Our decision is whether we let that come to rule Madison county or not," said District 4 commissioner Phil Vandiver.
Businesses certainly think they should have the opportunity to dispense medical marijuana, with many already applying for a license application.
"In the first six days the state received 179 applications, 19 of those within the first 6 days were from Madison County," said District 6 commissioner Violet Edwards.
However, they won't get those licenses if the county doesn't approve operations. Many commissioners have some concerns with what dispensaries could look like in the county.
"They can put it anywhere in an unincorporated area they want to because we don't have zoning rules, and our sheriff's department would have to maintain it and watch over it," said Vandiver.
"The concern is the abuse and those that manipulate the process, manipulate the law," said chairman Dale Strong.
Even if the commission does approve medical marijuana operations, there is no guarantee the county will have a dispensary.
"These licenses aren't going to be given out like candy, there's not going to be like CBD stores on every corner. There's only 4 licenses state wide," said District 5 commissioner Phil Riddick.
The state is issuing four licenses for dispensaries plus five for integrated facilities. Each licensee can operate multiple facilities, but there will only be 37 dispensaries throughout all of Alabama. This has some commissioners wondering if it's worth pursuing when the city of Huntsville might have a better chance.
"If I only had 5 or 4 possible locations, I don't think I would want to put two of them in the same county," said Riddick.
Huntsville has not yet approved dispensaries within city limits. The attorney for the Madison County Commission said he wouldn't rule out the possibility of both Huntsville and Madison County receiving a license, considering the heavy medical presence with Huntsville Hospital and UAB.
The county commission did not vote on whether they want the option to sell medical cannabis in the area, they only discussed the option.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently accepting requests for business licenses for cultivators, processors, dispensaries, and integrated facilities. The commission will send out applications on October 24th.