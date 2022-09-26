Commissioners seek public input on broadband services in Franklin County

Franklin County leaders are looking for public input about broadband services in the area.
Through a survey, county officials hope to determine where gaps in coverage exist and how the county can improve its broadband infrastructure.
The survey is hosted by GIS consultants Sain Associates and provided through Franklin County Commission's participation in the Investing in Alabama Counties program.
The program was established by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to help counties best spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Click here to fill out the survey. The survey takes about 3-5 minutes to complete.