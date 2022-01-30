Comfortably warm highs to start the next work week

Temperatures creep back into the 20's during the overnight hours after what has been a beautiful day across North Alabama.
Past the chilly start to the work week, we will see temperatures rebound once again as highs Monday will reach the upper 50's and 60's. Temperatures tomorrow night will be more seasonable as lows only dip into the 30's.
Tuesday's forecast starts off a lot like what we are seeing today and expecting to see Monday, but cloud coverage and gusty winds up to 25 mph moves in by the time we head to bed ahead of our next weather maker.
Our nice days come to an end by the time we get to Wednesday. We are paying close attention to model guidance on this wet system and the approaching cold front meet because it could help determine how much rain we will see by Wednesday night.
Widespread heavy rain continues Thursday. While no severe weather is expected, elevated instability does open the doors for an isolated thunderstorm. All in all expecting up to two additional inches of rainfall Thursday, adding to our concerns for flash and river flooding. Past the wet system, cold air moves in Thursday night. Could see a mix of rain and snow before this system moves all the way out of here. With the cold air back, it means temperatures are back to unseasonably chilly by the end of the work week with highs only reaching the 40's!