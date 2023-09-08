Comfortable temperatures and low humidity through the weekend

A taste of Fall has arrived in North Alabama. We're kicking off Friday with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Watch out for patchy fog on your morning drive. Most fog should lift by 9 AM but remember to keep your low beam lights on.
Highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Low humidity will make for a great day to be outside! Temperatures drop into the 70s during tonight's high school football games.
Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon mainly east of I-65. A small shower chance stays with us Sunday but most remain dry. There's no need to cancel outdoor weekend plans but keep the umbrella handy.
After a brief warm up to near 90 Monday and Tuesday, temperatures fall back into the low 80s by next Wednesday thanks to a cold front. Some locations may see highs in the 70s late next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.