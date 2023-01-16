Combating gun violence among young Black men in North Alabama takes community effort, activists say

Recent shootings throughout North Alabama and even across the state have some social activists calling for change to help teach Black men about the dangers of gun violence.
Social leaders want to make sure they spread gun violence awareness to help keep young Black men out of trouble and away from jail.
"We can’t prevent everything from happening," said Shannette Bone, who works with Faith and Action Alabama. "Some of the things can take effect immediately if we change the laws, change the way we handle our communities and change the way we handle our kids. I know they say parenting starts at home, but it takes a village."
She said their goal is to try to bring peace to the community, city and world.
Hot topic issue
Gun violence continues to be a hot topic in the U.S.
Two recent cases include Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder after a woman was found dead this weekend, and the strip mall shooting at Legacy Events in Huntsville. Two young women were killed, and multiple suspects have been arrested.
"There’s no do-over in life, so once you pull that trigger, you don’t know where the bullet is going. You've got to understand you are causing harm to your family as well as the victim's family," said Bone. "So that’s more division up into our community as a whole. We are too divided. 'United we stand, divided we fall,' so we’ve got to get together to get on one accord."
LaGerrette Crawford, community organizer Faith and Action Alabama, believes it will take a community effort in teaching about gun violence prevention for that to happen.
“It’s not just going to take a group of organizers to make this happen. We have to have everybody on board," said Crawford. "Our law enforcement officers have certain rules, our educators have roles, our community graduate leaders have roles, and some of our local institutions have roles."
Crawford also said it's a two-way street. She has an urgent message for Black men.
"One thing our young brothers need to understand is we have to learn how to resolve our own problems and issues. Grabbing a gun is not the way out," she said.
Crawford said now is the time for Huntsville to get together and put an end to the violence.
"As Huntsville continues to grow, crime is going to grow as well. Gun violence is going to pick up as well. So we have to come together and join the community roundtable, and let’s put our minds together and find a way that we can push community violence intervention through our city," she said.