Columbia High School senior proud to extend family's legacy by joining U.S. military

Pack up, move, unpack, start over and repeat every two years. Military families are well versed in the routine as they follow loved ones around the world.
That's part of what makes the children in those families so special, and why WAAY 31 is celebrating their resiliency during the month of April.
One such person is Jayquan Barber, a Columbia High School senior who is proud to extend his family's legacy and inspire others along the way.
"About my whole life, until I got to Alabama, I moved around a lot," said Barber.
Barber's family is rooted in service to the United States.
"My dad was in the Navy; he did about 8 years. My grandpa — well, both of them were in the Coast Guard; they retired. My mom's in the military; she's in the Air Force," he said.
Before landing in North Alabama, he moved around quite a bit, and he said one specific program played a key role.
"S2S helped a lot with that," Barber said.
That's the student-to-student program. It unites military and civilian students to help welcome new students and ease transitions.
"New communities, new environments all the time, it was hard," explained Barber, "but when I got here, it taught me a lot. It's really helped me become who I am. And all the great people here — I had S2S, and there were some people in S2S in JROTC."
Barber found his second family in the Columbia High School JROTC program. As a fourth-year cadet, he's now looking to extend his family's military legacy.
"I'm happy I'm going into the military. I think I look pretty good in a uniform," he said with a smile.
All jokes aside, Barber has a bright future planned.
"I'm going to the military and do air traffic controlling, and then I'm going to pursue that as a career after," he explained. "It could be Air Force or Navy, you know, both for my family. I'm leaning a little bit towards Navy, but you know, I'd really be happy with both."
As his battalion's command sergeant major, he has a message to younger military kids like himself.
"It can be hard, but you're not alone. You're never alone. You know, there's a lot of hard times, but there's a lot of good times, you know," he said. "You can really control your situation, but you got to make the best of it, and there's always going to be people there to help you."