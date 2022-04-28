Columbia High School Army JROTC cadets ready to change the world for the better

WAAY 31 is saluting military kids here in North Alabama. It's a way for us to celebrate their resiliency and service on the home front.
This next salute takes us to Columbia High School, where senior Army JROTC cadets share why this program is near and dear to their hearts.
"JROTC isn't a class of How to Be in the Military 101," said Eagle Battalion Commander Jennifer La. "It teaches you how to be a better citizen."
Togetherness, unity and pride. That's what the uniform represents.
"It's getting that firsthand experience and what it means to be a part of a greater community," said Senior Cadet Salaam Nahasi.
Columbia High School's Eagle Battalion focuses on the big picture: who you are, and how you can change the world around you.
"I love helping the community," said Senior Cadet Laianna Moore.
"I love seeing that when we're out there, the cadets are bonding with each other. That's my favorite thing. We're out there making memories and we're helping at the same time."
Zaiquis Phillips said the program helped fight his shyness,
"It made me come out of my shell and meet new people,” he said.
"Our goal is to enrich and help not just one student, but every student that is willing to understand what it means to become a better citizen," said Lt. Col. Eugene Thurman (Ret.), Columbia's Senior Army Instructor.
Some join for deeply personal reasons, like Salaam who's honoring her late grandfather who served in the Vietnam War.
"… And just hearing a lot of stories about being deployed in different countries like France, and basically instilling those values of cultural awareness and being open minded to different languages and people."
Members are exposed to endless possibilities that combine academic excellence, leadership and community outreach.
"We're here to help you understand the community and understand what you want to do after high school," said Laianna.
They also get help tapping into their true potentials by setting and achieving their goals.
"I plan to attend Tennessee State University, majoring in biology on a full ride scholarship," Jennifer said.
"My plan is to attend Berea College and major in computer science and law," shared Salaam.
"I plan to attend college and major in electrical engineering, and I may do ROTC and become a combat engineer," said Zaiquis.
"After high school I plan on going to Tennessee State University, majoring in political science on a full ride scholarship," said Laianna.