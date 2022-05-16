Collinsville fire truck hit while on scene of weekend wreck on I-59

A truck belonging to the Collinsville Fire Department was hit while on scene of a wreck Saturday.
According to Collinsville Fire Chief David Bowen, Collinsville Fire was assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in responding to a wreck on I-59.
One person was hurt in that wreck.
While on scene at approximately 7:00 a.m., an SUV hit Collinsville Fire Engine 2 from the back, causing the SUV to flip over.
One person in the SUV was hurt.
"As a fire family our main goal is safety of others and our own," Chief Bowen said. "I ask people every day to pay attention and slow down when first responders are on the road."