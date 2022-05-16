 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collinsville fire truck hit while on scene of weekend wreck on I-59

  • 0
Collinsville Fire Truck Damage after being hit

The aftermath of a Collinsville Fire truck hit while on scene of an MVA Saturday. Photo Courtesy: David Bowen, Collinsville Fire.

A truck belonging to the Collinsville Fire Department was hit while on scene of a wreck Saturday.

According to Collinsville Fire Chief David Bowen, Collinsville Fire was assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in responding to a wreck on I-59.

One person was hurt in that wreck.

While on scene at approximately 7:00 a.m., an SUV hit Collinsville Fire Engine 2 from the back, causing the SUV to flip over. 

Collinsville Fire Truck hit while responding to call scene

A Collinsville fire truck hit while responding to an MVA Saturday. Photo Courtesy: David Bowen, Collinsville Fire Department

One person in the SUV was hurt.

"As a fire family our main goal is safety of others and our own," Chief Bowen said. "I ask people every day to pay attention and slow down when first responders are on the road."

Collinsvill MVA I-59 Helicopter landing

Helicopter landing on I-59 to transport a patient from an MVA. Photo Courtesy: David Bowen, Collinsville Fire Department.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you