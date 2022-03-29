College graduates prepare to resume student loan payments; experts say deadline could be extended

College graduates are gearing up to pay big bucks.
Millions of borrowers will start making student loan payments on May 1 after nearly two years of being paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, experts believe that deadline may be extended again.
Student loan expert and co-founder of Savi, Aaron Smith, said there's been little communication from the U.S. Department of Education.
That could mean payments will be pushed back again, possibly to next year.
Casey Swearengin said she's getting ready for May 1. She said paying back her student loans is something she's anticipated since graduating in 2019.
"I definitely am not a person that could have paid for my classes outright," said Swearengin.
She's looking at paying back $27,000 in student loans. She and her husband are reorganizing their finances, "so that it's not a burden to resume paying," she said.
After five years of schooling, first at Northwest-Shoals Community College and then at the University of North Alabama, she knew student loans would be a part of getting her education.
"I did have some scholarships from my grades and things like that, but college is very expensive," Swearengin said. "You're looking at — at minimum at a university — maybe like, $8,000 to $9,000 a semester. That's not feasible for, I think, most people."
Thousands of people are in the same boat. According to Education Data Initiative, 43.3 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, and the average public university student borrows $30,030 to attain a bachelor’s degree.
"I'm ready for, you know, things to resume," said Swearengin.
Smith said people should assume payments will start back up in May, even if they don't.
"We don't know for certain what the Department of Education is going to do," said Smith. "You don't want to assume that you're not going to owe your student loans, and then May rolls around and all of a sudden, you're starting to fall behind on your payments."
While on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden pledged partial student loan forgiveness.
Swearengin said she doesn't see that as a pipe dream, but right now, it doesn't seem realistic. The only thing she hopes for is that politicians make college more affordable.
"Maybe instead of focusing on repayment right now, maybe we could just kind of shift some of that energy to reducing the cost of going to college and maybe making it to where you don't have 18-year-olds taking out $20,000 loans," said Swearengin.
Smith said borrowers will have saved thousands in dollars already since interest didn't accumulate during the pause.
The Department of Education has rolled out new programs, including a new Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that some may qualify for. To see if you do, click here.
For more on Savi and its work to help student loan borrowers, click here.