Colleagues of Andrew Gilliam remember him

Colleagues of 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam reflect on the impact and legacy he left behind.
Gilliam was murdered early Wednesday morning at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments in Huntsville.
He was hit by crossfire from a gunman who remains on the loose today.
As anyone could imagine, this is a very difficult time for colleagues of Andrew. Waay31 spoke with three of his supervisors and they had nothing but positive things to say about him.
They say he was a young career engineer who had that space fever. His involvement in the community mixed in with his passion, made him what they call a model employee.
"Total disbelief. Just an inconceivable act," said James Bruce of Qualis Corporation.
"Devastating. Disbelief that something senseless like this could happen," said Steve Wetherholt of Jacob's Space and Exploration Group.
Wetherholt and Bruce remain in utter shock as they reflect on what they call the loss of an exceptional engineer.
"He was a very smart guy. A brilliant young man with a huge future ahead of him who's going to be sorely missed at Marshall," said Wetherholt.
Gilliam, an employee of Qualis supporting Jacob's contract was a young engineer assigned to the R.S. 25 engine data analysis on Artemis 1.
"Andrew was instrumental in all the hot fire tests that lead up to the Artemis 1 mission and he was monitoring engine valve performance in real-time looking for anomalies in the performance, pressure's, temperatures, that sort of thing," said Wetherholt.
Wetherholt says that experience was great for one of their rising stars within the company.
"He was a just a brilliant young man with a nose to detail. He was a data dog and loved analyzing data," Wetherholt.
Although work must continue for those at Qualis and Jacob's, the mood is still a somber one as employees continue to honor Gilliam and show support to the family.
"We're all still in shock. Just trying to process everything and provide the support for all of our employees as well as his family that we can," said Bruce.
Qualis and Jacob's has support systems in place for employees today who are struggling with the news. Qualis will be looking to support the family both financially and emotionally during this time. Jacob's will also be providing support by collecting photos and videos to give to Gilliams family as well.
HPD says they are still looking for that murder suspect and urge anyone with information on the shooting to give them a call immediately.