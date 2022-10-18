 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Coldest day of the week is well underway and frigid indeed!

**FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday**

We started our day with an absolutely frigid morning! Temperatures have slightly warmed for us but will only reach the low to mid-50s for our highs for the day. We also have a very strong wind coming out of the north west. The good news is that plenty of sunshine is going to be sticking around.

Frost Forecast

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in another freeze warning from 1am-9am on Wednesday morning, so again, this is a night to bring any outdoor pets or plants inside so that they can stay nice and warm!

Over the course of the next week, we will gradually warm reaching to the mid and upper 70s for our highs on Sunday and there will be no shortage of sunshine, either!

TUESDAY: Very cold, sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear, very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

