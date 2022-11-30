Colder today; more rain coming later this week

After an active weather day yesterday, Wednesday is on-tap to be much calmer and feature plenty more sunshine. Still, Tuesday's powerful cold front means temperatures are much colder, with highs reaching only to the upper 40s. Gusty winds at 20-25 mph are going to stay with us throughout the rest of the day.
Thursday will bring slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies.
Friday through next Tuesday each feature a chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will be on-and-off in the area throughout that period. Temperatures at that point will be much warmer with highs in the low and mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies. Much colder. Highs near 50. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold. Lows near 30. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.